Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen’s Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Sarah Jama, an independent MPP, speaks to members of the media while wearing keffiyeh at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Tuesday April 23, 2024. The keffiyeh took centre stage at the Ontario legislature Tuesday as protesters unfurling the scarves were ejected from the public galleries and an independent member draped one over her shoulders in open defiance of a Speaker's ban on the attire.
Sarah Jama, an independent MPP, speaks to members of the media while wearing keffiyeh at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Tuesday April 23, 2024. The keffiyeh took centre stage at the Ontario legislature Tuesday as protesters unfurling the scarves were ejected from the public galleries and an independent member draped one over her shoulders in open defiance of a Speaker's ban on the attire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Casey

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 6, 2024 11:42 am.

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen’s Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber.

In defiance, MPPs Sarah Jama and Kristyn Wong-Tam were seen wearing keffiyehs in the chambers on Monday morning.

Jama, Wong-Tam and MPP Joel Harden were all later kicked out of the chambers.

Arnott initially banned keffiyehs, black and white checkered scarves that have come to symbolize solidarity with Palestinians, from the legislative precinct by all Members, staff and the public, arguing wearing them at the present time is intended to be a political statement.

Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. “I do not support his decision as it needlessly divides the people of our province,” Ford said. “I call on the speaker to reverse his decision immediately.”

Since the ban came into effect the Ontario Liberals introduced a unanimous consent motion to hold a formal vote on the ban that wouldn’t require unanimous consent, but PC MPPs voted no.

The Ontario NDP have also twice tried to introduce a unanimous consent motion to overturn the ban, but it failed both times.

With files from Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press

