Keffiyehs can now be worn in Queen’s Park precinct but still banned in chambers, House Speaker says

Ontario House Speaker Ted Arnott has revised his controversial keffiyeh ban at Queen’s Park, saying they can now be worn inside the precinct, but remain forbidden in the legislative chamber.

In defiance, MPPs Sarah Jama and Kristyn Wong-Tam were seen wearing keffiyehs in the chambers on Monday morning.

Jama, Wong-Tam and MPP Joel Harden were all later kicked out of the chambers.

NEW: Sarah Jama has just put on her keffiyeh in the chambers, despite the ban. It appears Kristyn Wong-Tam is wearing one in solidarity. pic.twitter.com/S0tXdnAtnN — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) May 6, 2024

Arnott initially banned keffiyehs, black and white checkered scarves that have come to symbolize solidarity with Palestinians, from the legislative precinct by all Members, staff and the public, arguing wearing them at the present time is intended to be a political statement.

Premier Doug Ford called for the reversal of the decision. “I do not support his decision as it needlessly divides the people of our province,” Ford said. “I call on the speaker to reverse his decision immediately.”

Since the ban came into effect the Ontario Liberals introduced a unanimous consent motion to hold a formal vote on the ban that wouldn’t require unanimous consent, but PC MPPs voted no.

The Ontario NDP have also twice tried to introduce a unanimous consent motion to overturn the ban, but it failed both times.

With files from Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press