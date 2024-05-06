S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points in broad-based rally, U.S. stocks also rise

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up more than 200 points in late-morning trading as higher commodity prices helped boost energy and base metal stocks in a broad-based rally across the Toronto market.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 204.22 points at 22,151.63.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.62 points at 38,727.30. The S&P 500 index was up 29.65 points at 5,157.44, while the Nasdaq composite was up 108.72 points at 16,265.05.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.22 cents US compared with 73.14 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 49 cents at US$78.60 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$21.10 at US$2,329.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was up six cents at US$4.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press