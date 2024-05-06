Suspect arrested in series of armed retail store robberies across Toronto

Toronto police have arrested a man accused of robbing seven stores at knifepoint across the city over a span of several months.

Investigators say the robberies took place between May 30, 2023, and Jan. 23, 2024, in the Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue, Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West, and Kingston Road and Victoria Park Avenue areas.

In each instance police say the suspect entered a retail business wearing a mask then pulled out a knife and demanded money. He fled with undisclosed amounts of cash.

Following an investigation, police determined the suspect, Jason Kistindey, 54, of Toronto, was already in custody on an unrelated matter.

He was charged with seven counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, disguise with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.