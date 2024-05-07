3 teens charged in North York stabbing

Side of Toronto police car at a scene on April 26, 2024.
Side of Toronto police car at a scene. (Andrew Osmond/CITYNEWS)

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 7, 2024 6:50 pm.

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with a stabbing in North York early last month.

Investigators say four people entered a business in the area of Finch Avenue West and Yonge Street around 8 a.m. on April 1.

According to police, an interaction took place between the four and a person within the business. As the four attempted to flee the area, the victim chased after them and caught up with a female who then slashed them in the upper arm with a sharp object.

On May 6, two search warrants were executed in The Donway East and Don Mills Road Area and the Doris and Byng Avenues area.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with two counts of harassment by repeated following another person, mischief and damage to a property not exceeding $5,000, possess weapon and aggravated assault.

She was scheduled to appear in court on May 6.

A 15-year-old girl was also charged two counts of harassment by repeated following another person. She’s expected to appear in court on May 22.

A third suspect, Shayan Hashemi, 18, of Toronto was charged with two counts of harassment by repeated following another person and assault with a weapon or imitation weapon. He’s expected to appear in court on June 19.

A fourth suspect is still outstanding.

