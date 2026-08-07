Statistics Canada to release jobs numbers for July this morning

Signage marks the Statistics Canada offices in Ottawa on July 21, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2026 5:17 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada is set to release its latest labour force survey for the month of July this morning.

A Reuters poll of economists predicts Canada added 15,000 jobs in the month, after gaining 18,200 in June.

They expect the unemployment rate to remain the same at 6.5 per cent.

Economists have said the labour market appears to be stabilizing after the first quarter of the year brought a mild contraction and employers shed jobs.

The economy likely fared a lot better in the second quarter, with StatCan estimating real GDP grew 3.4 per cent on an annualized basis over the three-month period.

However, U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest threats of 50 per cent tariffs on a wide range of Canadian imports are casting fresh uncertainty over employers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Is Billy Bishop expansion really dead? PM Carney's comments muddy the waters

It's been nearly two weeks since the federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. But recent comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney have reignited...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of the Danforth is back

The Taste of the Danforth, one of the biggest festivals in Toronto, makes its return this year after some help by all three levels of government. The National Bank Open also continues at Sobeys Stadium. Here's...

17h ago

Employee at SickKids hospital facing charges in child luring investigation

Another employee at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is facing charges in connection to an Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation, the second in less than a month. Toronto police say...

14h ago

Coyote takes nap in Christie Pits home prompting wildlife rescue mission

A young coyote pup played Goldilocks in a Christie Pits residence on Monday, when it found a home and settled into a bed that was seemingly just right. Alice Kent says the pup was discovered by her...

14h ago

Top Stories

Is Billy Bishop expansion really dead? PM Carney's comments muddy the waters

It's been nearly two weeks since the federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. But recent comments from Prime Minister Mark Carney have reignited...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of the Danforth is back

The Taste of the Danforth, one of the biggest festivals in Toronto, makes its return this year after some help by all three levels of government. The National Bank Open also continues at Sobeys Stadium. Here's...

17h ago

Employee at SickKids hospital facing charges in child luring investigation

Another employee at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) is facing charges in connection to an Internet Child Exploitation Unit investigation, the second in less than a month. Toronto police say...

14h ago

Coyote takes nap in Christie Pits home prompting wildlife rescue mission

A young coyote pup played Goldilocks in a Christie Pits residence on Monday, when it found a home and settled into a bed that was seemingly just right. Alice Kent says the pup was discovered by her...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Argonauts win home opener 8 weeks into CFL season

The Toronto Argonauts played their home opener Thursday night, eight weeks into the CFL season, after their home field was unavailable because of FIFA preparations. Catalina Gillies reports.

7h ago

2:19
Deadly Violence Tests Lebanon Ceasefire

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Lebanon, prompting new Israeli strikes as diplomatic talks continue in Rome. Brandon Rowe reports on the flare-up and uncertain U.S.–Iran negotiations.

10h ago

2:48
Billy Bishop expansion still up in the air after Carney's comments

It's been nearly two weeks since the Federal government halted Doug Ford's proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Airport. But as Brandon Choghri tells us, new comments from the Prime Minister have reignited the conversation. 

12h ago

2:09
City of Toronto records a large spike in visitors taking the ferry to the islands

One of Toronto's hottest summer spots is heating up even more than usual. Alessandra Carneiro reports on how free ferry rides are delivering record-breaking crowds to the islands.

12h ago

2:40
15-year-old among two arrested in U.S. consulate shooting

Toronto Police have arrested two teenagers in connection to the July 27th shooting at the U.S. Consulate. Erica Natividad with more on what the police chief is describing as a 'criminal for hire' system.

11h ago

More Videos