Canada Post explores cutting daily delivery

Canada Post says it lost $748 million before tax last year as it warned of larger, unsustainable losses ahead. The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., June 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Cormac MacSweeney, Charles Brockman

Posted May 7, 2024 4:57 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 5:28 pm.

Daily mail delivery may be a thing of the past, as Canada Post explores its options amid financial pressure.

In its annual report, Canada Post says it needs to adapt to handle more competition for parcel delivery, higher operating costs, and the erosion of the need for physical mail. 

“In many ways, the Canada we serve today is not the one we’re built for,” Canada Post President and CEO Doug Ettinger said in a release Tuesday.

Jon Hamilton, a spokesperson for the Crown corporation, tells CityNews one of many options on the table is switching mail delivery from every weekday to every two or three days. 

“Flexibility is a big factor. How we deliver the mail and parcels hasn’t changed in a long time,” said Hamilton.

A Canada Post mailbox
A Canada Post mailbox. (Hugh Perkic, CityNews Image)

Whereas Canada Post delivered 5.5 billion letters in 2006, last year its carriers delivered only 2.2 billion letters.

In 2023, Canada Post reported a pre-tax operating loss of $750 million, making it the sixth straight year of losses for the national postal service. 

“These are all important changes we can build on,” said Ettinger. “But it is clear there is much more we need to do to secure the future of Canada’s postal service.”

An increase in the cost to send a letter in Canada took effect Monday. The price of a single domestic stamp is now $1.15, up from $1.07. Canada Post says price increases are required to keep up with the rate of inflation.

Any changes around mail delivery frequency, Hamilton says, will have to be negotiated with the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, which is currently engaged in collective bargaining talks. 

The federal government says it’s willing to make legislative changes if necessary to ensure the stability of Canada’s postal system.

— With files from The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

4h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

9m ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

5m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

4h ago

Top Stories

Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police
Security guard shot, seriously injured outside Drake's Bridle Path mansion: police

A male security guard is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting outside rapper Drake's home in The Bridle Path. Emergency crews were called to Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and...

4h ago

1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon. Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital...

9m ago

Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains
Questions raised about more TTC subway slow-speed zones affecting trains

As of May 7, there were 11 slow-speed zones on TTC Lines 1 and 2. Most are set to be fixed in May, but two could last until early June.

5m ago

Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother
Father sought on Canada-wide warrant for flying to Vietnam with son and not returning child to mother

Toronto police are trying to track down a man wanted in a parental abduction investigation after he allegedly took his son, aged three, on a flight to Vietnam, but never came back. The man boarded a...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:47
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home
Man shot outside Drake's Toronto home

A man was rushed to hospital after being shot outside Drake's home in the Bridle Path. Police say the injuries are serious but non-life threatening. The shooting happened amid a feud with Kendrick Lamar but police can't say whether it's connected.

4h ago

1:13
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home
Shooting investigation underway outside Drake's Bridle Path home

CityNews confirmed police were investigating an overnight shooting outside Drake's mansion in The Bridle Path neighbourhood. The Toronto rapper was not injured.

8h ago

2:25
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting
Man dead, woman injured in Oakwood Village shooting

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oakwood Village. A man was pronounced dead in hospital, and a woman was also injured when gunfire rang out early Tuesday morning.

9h ago

1:53
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond
'No home runs': city removes controversial rule for local ball diamond

The city of Toronto has backtracked on some controversial rules for a west-end ball diamond. Why the rules went into place and the community's response.

20h ago

3:05
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true
'Never give up': A pianist, once homeless, makes his dreams come true

Our Speakers Corner spotlight shines on a student at The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto who has overcome a series of obstacles to make his dreams a reality.
More Videos