TTC avoids strike after reaching tentative agreement with union leaders

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 18, 2026 4:25 pm.

There’s some good news for transit riders.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) reached a tentative agreement on Monday with the union representing nearly 700 of the service’s electrical workers.

“From the outset, our priority has been to reach an agreement that is fair to employees, aligned with comparable industry contracts, and is affordable for customers, as well as the City and its taxpayers,” TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali wrote in a statement.

“This one-year bridge deal provides immediate certainty for our employees, our customers, and the city,” he added. “It provides the stability we need to continue delivering service today, including providing world-class service during the FIFA World Cup 2026TM.”

The agreement still needs to be ratified before it becomes official.

Talks between CUPE Local 2 and the TTC stalled about a month after the union said bargaining had begun.

Last week, the TTC said the union’s proposal would cost an additional $40 million over the term of the agreement, and the TTC couldn’t accept a deal that would place an unfair burden on taxpayers and transit users.

Meanwhile, the union said competitive wages are critical for a “safe, reliable system” and the TTC’s previous offer did not reflect the value of the work carried out by its members. 

More details should be released in the coming days.

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