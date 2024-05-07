1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

The entrance to Chinguacousy Park in Brampton.
The entrance to Chinguacousy Park in Brampton. GOOGLE MAPS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 7, 2024 3:31 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2024 4:52 pm.

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information and it’s unknown whether anyone else was injured.

Numerous schools in the area were in a hold and secure while police investigate, but it has since been lifted.

Witnesses tell CityNews the incident happened when a fight broke out during the final event of the track meet taking place at the park.

There were reportedly students present from several Peel District School Board schools.

