1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton
Posted May 7, 2024 3:31 pm.
Last Updated May 7, 2024 4:52 pm.
One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.
Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Police have not released any suspect information and it’s unknown whether anyone else was injured.
Numerous schools in the area were in a hold and secure while police investigate, but it has since been lifted.
Witnesses tell CityNews the incident happened when a fight broke out during the final event of the track meet taking place at the park.
There were reportedly students present from several Peel District School Board schools.