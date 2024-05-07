1 man injured in shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton

One man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton Tuesday afternoon.

Peel police were called to the park just before 2:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information and it’s unknown whether anyone else was injured.

Numerous schools in the area were in a hold and secure while police investigate, but it has since been lifted.

Witnesses tell CityNews the incident happened when a fight broke out during the final event of the track meet taking place at the park.

There were reportedly students present from several Peel District School Board schools.