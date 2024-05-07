S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Strength in telecom, financial and base metal stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 63.81 points at 22,323.28.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 82.80 points at 38,935.07. The S&P 500 index was up 13.84 points at 5,194.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.65 points at 16,374.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.05 cents US compared with 73.20 cents US on Monday.

The June crude oil contract was down 31 cents at US$78.17 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$4.90 at US$2,326.30 an ounce and the July copper contract was down less than a penny at US$4.61 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press