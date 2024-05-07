Truck driver charged after fatal collision with E-bike rider

Toronto police have charged the driver of a flatbed truck after a fatal collision with an E-bike rider last week.

Emergency crews were called to the Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue area on Tuesday, April 30, at around 1:23 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Investigators say a flatbed truck was stopped in the curb lane facing southbound on Avenue, just north of Elgin. The truck proceeded to make a left hand turn into a loading dock area, striking a 39-year-old man who was riding an E-bike.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A week after the incident, police have announced that the driver of the truck, a 52-year-old man, was arrested and charged with careless driving causing bodily harm or death.