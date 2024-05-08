Subway service resumes on Line 2 after fire at Bloor-Yonge Station
Posted May 8, 2024 8:36 am.
Last Updated May 8, 2024 9:08 am.
TTC riders faced major delays Wednesday morning as a portion of Line 2 was down due to a fire at Bloor-Yonge subway station.
Trains were not running between St. George and Broadview stations but service resumed just before 9 a.m.
Toronto Fire crews were called to Bloor-Yonge Station around 7 a.m. for a fire at track level.
Subway service was halted along a portion of Line 2 and trains were also not stopping at Bloor-Yonge Station on Line 1. Trains started running again around 7:30 a.m.
A short time later, subway service was once again suspended on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations, and trains bypassed Bloor-Yonge. Service on Line 1 had then resumed.
Fire officials said the initial fire was extinguished, but crews responded to another fire at the track level at Bloor-Yonge Station. The second fire is now also out.
The cause of the fires is not yet known.