Motorcyclist dead after crash in east Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say a male motorcyclist has died after a crash in east Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Neilson Road, just south of Tapscott Road, just after 5:35 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear, but officers said the driver of another vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers closed the intersection of Neilson and Tapscott roads as part of their investigation into the crash.

More to come.

COLLISION: (UPDATED)

Neilson Rd and Tapscott Rd

-motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene

-intersection remains closed for investigation

-use alternate routes#GO1346770

^jl — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 29, 2026