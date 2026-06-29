Motorcyclist dead after crash in east Scarborough: Toronto police

Toronto police officers block off part of Neilson Road in Scarborough Monday evening after a crash involving a motorcycle. CITYNEWS / Dave Misener

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 29, 2026 7:44 pm.

Toronto police officers say a male motorcyclist has died after a crash in east Scarborough Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Neilson Road, just south of Tapscott Road, just after 5:35 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear, but officers said the driver of another vehicle remained at the scene.

Officers closed the intersection of Neilson and Tapscott roads as part of their investigation into the crash.

More to come.

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