Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim 2 attacks in Gulf of Aden, another unreported in Indian Ocean

This is a locator map for Yemen with its capital, Sanaa. (AP Photo)

By Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2024 2:34 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2024 2:42 am.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Thursday claimed two missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden on two Panama-flagged container ships that caused no damage, while also saying they targeted a ship in the Indian Ocean in a previously unreported assault.

The claims by Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree come as the tempo of the rebel attacks have waned in recent weeks as they’ve been targeted by repeated airstrikes launched by a U.S.-led coalition warship in waterways crucial to international trade. The Houthis insist their assaults will continue as long as Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip goes on.

Saree in a prerecorded statement claimed attacks on the MSC Diego and MSC Gina. The Joint Maritime Information Center, a U.S.-led coalition of nations operating in the Mideast, said those two missile attacks happened early Tuesday.

“Neither were hit and all crew on board are safe,” the center said. “The vessels were last reported proceeding to next port of call.”

The center added that the vessels were “likely targeted due to perceived Israeli affiliation.”

Both vessels were operating for Geneva-based Mediterranean Shipping Co., which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saree did not say why it took the rebels two day to claim the attacks. He also claimed the Houthis targeted the MSC Vittoria, another container ship, in the Indian Ocean. An attack on that vessel, however, has not been acknowledged by any authorities.

The Houthis say their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden are aimed at pressuring Israel to end its war against Hamas in Gaza, which has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians there. The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking some 250 others hostage.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sunk another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration. Shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden has declined because of the threat.

Jon Gambrell, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

6h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

4h ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

8h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

9h ago

Top Stories

Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct
Emotional apology at disciplinary trial from police superintendent charged with misconduct

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer at a high-profile disciplinary hearing on Wednesday. Supt. Stacy Clarke took the stand and spoke publicly for the first time, apologizing...

6h ago

Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment
Counter-protesters call on U of T to dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment

Demonstrators at a rally against hate are calling on the University of Toronto to take action and dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at King’s College Circle, saying it's making Jewish students...

4h ago

Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally
Biden says US won't supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah, in warning to ally

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for...

8h ago

Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder
Police back at Drake's mansion a day after shooting to deal with intruder

A day after one of Drake's security team was shot while guarding the gates to his mansion, officers were back at the sprawling Bridle Path property dealing with an attempted intruder. Toronto police...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing
Superintendent Stacy Clarke apologizes at police disciplinary hearing

An emotional apology from a high-ranking Toronto police officer in a high-profile disciplinary hearing. As Tina Yazdani reports, Superintendent Stacy Clarke gave a tearful testimony as she took the stand after admitting to misconduct.

9h ago

2:55
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef
Diving into the Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef

While speculation swirls around whether a recent Toronto shooting is connected to a rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Erica Natividad speaks to one expert who says the focus should be on the music.

8h ago

2:59
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation
Nearly 350 charges laid in OPP led child exploitation investigation

A province-wide investigation leads to 30 children safeguarded from perpetrators online. Afua Baah has the staggering results from Project Aquatic and how A.I. is playing a role in this horrific crime.

10h ago

2:17
Toronto couple steals back their own car
Toronto couple steals back their own car

After police delayed in locating the vehicle which was being tracked, the car owner decided to retrieve the car themselves.

17h ago

2:26
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'
Toronto's latest murder victim described by friends as a 'gentle giant'

Toronto police are searching for suspects in a double shooting that left one man dead. Shauna Hunt with the latest on the victim and the investigation.
More Videos