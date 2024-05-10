Canada abstains on Palestine recognition at UN, open to statehood before peace

Canada has abstained from another United Nations vote aimed at formally recognizing Palestine, while opening the door to supporting statehood before the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 10, 2024 3:35 pm.

Last Updated May 10, 2024 3:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada has abstained from another United Nations vote aimed at formally recognizing Palestine, while opening the door to supporting statehood before the end of the current conflict.

The federal Liberals are also announcing more sanctions against Hamas and Iran, but have yet to follow through on a promise three months ago to sanction West Bank settlers.

The UN General Assembly voted by a wide margin this morning to grant the Palestinian delegation more procedural rights in UN forums, and ask the Security Council to reconsider blocking Palestine from full status as a member state.

Canada was among 25 countries to abstain, and says in a statement it didn’t want to entirely reject the moment because it didn’t want to support efforts by Israel to prevent a two-state solution.

In its statement, Canada says it will recognize the State of Palestine “at the time most conducive to lasting peace,” adding that this isn’t necessarily after a final peace accord with Israel.

The new sanctions announced today by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly apply to four men in Iran whom Ottawa accused of providing military training and resources to help bolster Hamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

1h ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation
Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth on a Durham Regional Transit bus. Durham police say they were called to the scene at the Pickering GO station around 4:20 p.m....

1h ago

Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates
Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates

It was just last summer when the City of Toronto went through a pivotal mayoral byelection. Fast forward to 2024 and Mississauga residents are getting set to head to the polls to elect a new civic...

4m ago

Top Stories

Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect
Hold and secures lifted at Burlington schools after Halton police search for wanted suspect

Halton police say the hold and secures at a number of schools in Burlington has been lifted. The schools were all in the area of New Street and Dynes Road as police searched for 41-year-old Tom Shade. It's...

1h ago

Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes
Brendan Shanahan to remain as Maple Leafs president as organization touts roster changes

Brendan Shanahan will remain president of the Toronto Maple Leafs as he took full accountability for the team's lack of playoff success and vowed to keep an open mind about roster changes this summer,...

1h ago

Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation
Youth allegedly stabbed by teen on Durham transit bus after verbal altercation

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another youth on a Durham Regional Transit bus. Durham police say they were called to the scene at the Pickering GO station around 4:20 p.m....

1h ago

Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates
Mississauga Votes 2024: Meet the candidates

It was just last summer when the City of Toronto went through a pivotal mayoral byelection. Fast forward to 2024 and Mississauga residents are getting set to head to the polls to elect a new civic...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation
Undocumented young man billed for hospital stay after amputation

One year after arriving from Mexico to be with his mother, Josue Rivero ended up falling ill, ended up in a coma with an infection and had his legs amputated. Then he received a bill for nearly $90,000. Mark McAllister shares his story.

21h ago

2:36
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him
Sheldon Keefe responds to Leafs' firing him

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn on why the Toronto Maple Leafs fired Head Coach Sheldon Keefe and how he responded.

5h ago

2:40
Experts warning about the rise of super lice
Experts warning about the rise of super lice

Just when you thought these critters were hard to get rid of, experts are warning parents about a resurgence of super lice. Afua Baah has the details rapid return of the tiny bugs.

22h ago

2:59
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire
Business Report: Tough winter season for Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire, Cineplex and video game company Roblox are all being impacted by reduced customer spending. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

23h ago

4:00
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe
Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe

The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe following a first round playoff loss. Lindsay Dunn looks at the dismissal and some of the potential candidates to replace Keefe behind the bench.
More Videos