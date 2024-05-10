Canada abstains on Palestine recognition at UN, open to statehood before peace

OTTAWA — Canada has abstained from another United Nations vote aimed at formally recognizing Palestine, while opening the door to supporting statehood before the end of the current conflict.

The federal Liberals are also announcing more sanctions against Hamas and Iran, but have yet to follow through on a promise three months ago to sanction West Bank settlers.

The UN General Assembly voted by a wide margin this morning to grant the Palestinian delegation more procedural rights in UN forums, and ask the Security Council to reconsider blocking Palestine from full status as a member state.

Canada was among 25 countries to abstain, and says in a statement it didn’t want to entirely reject the moment because it didn’t want to support efforts by Israel to prevent a two-state solution.

In its statement, Canada says it will recognize the State of Palestine “at the time most conducive to lasting peace,” adding that this isn’t necessarily after a final peace accord with Israel.

The new sanctions announced today by Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly apply to four men in Iran whom Ottawa accused of providing military training and resources to help bolster Hamas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2024.

