Former Maple Leafs forward Ron Ellis dead at age 79

Ron Ellis, a forward who played his entire 16-season NHL career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, has passed away at the age of 79.

Ellis recorded 640 points in 1,034 games, hitting the 30-goal mark twice and scored 20 goals in a season 11 times. Ellis ranks fifth on Toronto’s all-time list in games played as well as goals.

He was a part of the last Maple Leafs team to win the Stanley Cup in 1967, tallying two goals and an assist in 12 postseason games that year.

The Lindsay, Ontario, native also represented Canada in the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Union, which Canada won 4-3.