Reports: Police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being ambushed

By The Associated Press

Posted May 12, 2024 8:02 am.

Last Updated May 12, 2024 8:12 am.

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.

Citing a statement from the Euclid Police Department, multiple news outlets said the officer was shot Saturday night after being ambushed by a suspect in the town of Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland.

The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies were still hunting for the suspect early Sunday.

The Associated Press

