Male pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in High Park-Swansea neighbourhood
Posted June 6, 2024 5:50 am.
Last Updated June 6, 2024 5:53 am.
A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s High Park-Swansea neighbourhood.
Toronto police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the Roncesvalles Avenue area near Parkside Drive and Bloor Street West just after 5 a.m. on Thursday.
Paramedics confirmed with CityNews that a man was pronounced dead.
No other details were immediately provided.