American author V. V. Ganeshananthan wins prestigious Carol Shields Prize for Fiction

American author V. V. Ganeshananthan poses in this undated handout photo. Ganeshananthan's novel "Brotherless Night" has won the US$150,000 Carol Shields Prize for Fiction. The winner of what organizers say is the largest English-language literary prize in the world for women and non-binary authors was announced at an event in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Sophia Mayrhofer

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2024 8:47 pm.

Last Updated May 13, 2024 8:56 pm.

TORONTO — U.S. author V. V. Ganeshananthan has won the Carol Shields Prize for Fiction, worth US$150,000.

Her book “Brotherless Night,” published by Random House, was described by jurors as an ambitious and beautifully written novel about a young doctor caught in Sri Lanka’s civil war.

Ganeshananthan was named the winner at a Toronto gala for the prize, billed as the largest English-language literary prize in the world for women and non-binary authors. 

Ganeshananthan, an instructor at the University of Minnesota, also won a coveted residency at the Fogo Island Inn on the coast of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Other finalists – who each received $12,500 – included Canadians Janika Oza for “A History of Burning,” Claudia Dey for “Daughter” and Canadian-born, New Zealand-raised Eleanor Catton for “Birnam Wood.”

U.S. author Kim Coleman Foote was also on the short list for her novel “Coleman Hill.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

1h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

7h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

8h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

4h ago

Top Stories

TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George
TTC service on Line 2 resumes after hydraulic oil spill shuts down service between Broadview and St. George

TTC service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth has resumed between St. George and Broadview stations after the subway shut down following a hydraulic oil spill. Around 7 a.m., trains stopped running between the...

updated

1h ago

Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says
Canada's government should review breathalyzer laws to protect minorities, defence lawyer says

A prominent criminal defence lawyer is calling on the federal government to take another look at its laws on breathalyzers to add safeguards for minorities. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) announced...

7h ago

OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river
OPP offers $50K reward to identify baby girl found dead in Ontario river

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has shared a 3D facial approximation and offered up a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost...

8h ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools
Man charged for allegedly breaking into at least five Durham Region public schools

One man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least five public schools in Durham Region earlier this year. Durham police say between March and April, multiple schools were broken into and...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:48
Reward offered in baby girl's death
Reward offered in baby girl's death

Ontario Provincial Police are offering a $50,000 reward in hopes of identifying a baby girl who was found dead in the Grand River near Haldimand County almost two years ago.

3h ago

2:53
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?
Speakers Corner: Does Toronto have an accessibility problem?

People who use wheelchairs to get around point out a glaring example of how Ontario is nowhere near its goal to be “fully accessible” by 2025.

8h ago

2:49
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day
Celebrating an extra special Mother's Day

A Burlington Ontario woman is celebrating her first Mother's Day after receiving an organ transplant from her daughter who was 19-years-old at the time of surgery. David Zura explains.

5h ago

2:05
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game
Blue Jay's Turner and wife Kourtney share special moment at game

CityNews' Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' infielder Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney about her singing the national anthem on Mothers' Day ahead of the couple welcoming their first child to the world.

5h ago

2:33
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood
Search continues for vulnerable man missing one year from Toronto neighbourhood

A family continues their relentless search for a man living with Down Syndrome who disappeared from a Toronto neighbourhood exactly one year ago. Afua Baah has the details.
More Videos