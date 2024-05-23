2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud

Peel police
A Peel Police shoulder patch is seen in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey.

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 23, 2024 11:54 am.

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after an investigation into a bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses exceeding $250,000.

Investigators say between February and April 2024 three suspects opened several fraudulent business accounts across Canada and deposited hundreds of counterfeit cheques valued at more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars.

Two suspects, Harkomal Grewal, 35, of Brampton, and Aviraj Salota, 26, of Niagara Falls, have been arrested and are facing charges of fraud over $5000 and utter forged documents.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a third suspect, Syed Kirmani, 48, of Brampton.

Investigators say the investigation is ongoing.

“Peel Regional Police is working with other law enforcement agencies across Canada to identify more incidents and potentially more suspects,” a release states.

