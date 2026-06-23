Home riddled with bullets in overnight King Township shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a suspect after a home in King Township was struck by gunfire early Tuesday.

Police were called around 2:15 a.m. to the area of King Road and Keele Street after reports of shots fired. The investigation later centred on McClure Drive, where officers found multiple bullet holes in the front of a residence.

According to investigators, the shooting targeted the home’s garage and front windows. Early footage shows approximately eight bullets fired into the garage door and two more into the home’s windows.

No one inside the residence was hurt.

Investigators confirmed that suspects are being sought, though no descriptions have been released.

York police say there is no immediate threat to the public, but residents should expect a significant police presence in the area throughout the morning.