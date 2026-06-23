Toronto siblings Jonathan R. and Mylene P. have made Ontario lottery history, becoming the first brother‑sister duo ever to win a major OLG jackpot after claiming a staggering $75 million LOTTO MAX prize from the March 3, 2026, draw.

The pair, who have been playing the lottery together for nearly two years, told the OLG that they always chose numbers tied to family milestones and personal meaning.

This time, those numbers delivered a life‑changing windfall neither of them ever expected to actually see.

Toronto siblings Jonathan R. and Mylene P. have made Ontario lottery history. Photo OLG.

A jaw‑dropping discovery: ‘I was so happy’

Jonathan was the first to realize something extraordinary had happened.

He checked their ticket early one morning using the OLG app — still half‑asleep — and thought they’d won $75,000.

“Then I put on my glasses and saw more zeros,” he said. “I was so happy.”

He immediately woke his sister. Mylene had the same reaction at first — until Jonathan told her to count the digits.

“Once I realized it was $75 million, I was so excited. It was unbelievable,” she said. “I’ve always dreamt of something like this but never imagined it would come true.”

Jonathan said his wife didn’t believe him at first.

“I played jokes on her before,” he laughed. “She thought it wasn’t real.”

‘We came to Canada for a better life’

For both siblings, the win is about family first. Jonathan says his priority is caring for his parents, his wife, and his children.

“My children will have their education paid for. I want them to have the best of the best,” he said.

He’s already thinking about buying land and building a large home where multiple generations can live and grow together. He also hopes to build a small chapel in his hometown as a way to give back.

Mylene, who spent years cleaning homes for a living, says she’s excited to finally build one of her own.

“I made my living cleaning beautiful houses, and now I can clean my own new beautiful home,” she said. “My heart is full of so much love and joy.”

Both siblings say travel is high on their list. Mylene hopes to visit Germany, Austria, and Japan, and the pair want to plan a major family vacation that brings together their spouses, parents, and children.

“We want to travel across Canada,” she said. “There’s so much beauty in discovering this incredible country we’re proud to call home.”

Their winning ticket was purchased at Drewry’s Variety on Drewry Avenue in North York.