Panama, Croatia faces must-win game Tuesday in Toronto

Panama is hoping for a better outcome tonight when it plays its second World Cup game at Toronto Stadium.

Los Canaleros dropped a 1-0 decision to Ghana in the Group L opener last Wednesday in the Ontario capital, surrendering the winning goal five minutes into second-half stoppage time. Manager Thomas Christiansen called the late defeat “cruel” and a “gut punch.”

Panama will look to level its record when it faces Croatia, which lost 4-2 to pre-tournament favourite England last Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Both sides are calling the 7 p.m. ET showdown a must-win.

It will be the fourth World Cup match played at Toronto Stadium, and third straight involving teams not from North America. Senegal and Iraq square off in a Group I match on Friday, and a July 2 knockout-stage game will round out the Toronto schedule.

Canada earned its first-ever World Cup point when it rallied to tie Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 on June 12th in Toronto.

This is Panama’s second World Cup and the 34th-ranked team will be underdogs against Croatia. Panama has only scored twice and hasn’t picked up a point in four previous World Cup matches.

This is Croatia’s seventh World Cup, and it has lost the opener at four of them. However, the side has only lost back-to-back World Cup matches once.