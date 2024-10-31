Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the Lisgar Drive and Beacham Street area for reports of a collision around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the girl, who is between the ages of 11 and 13, was attempting to cross the street when she was struck.

The bus driver remained on the scene.

Police have closed Lisgar Between Beacham and Dillingwood Drive.

More to come