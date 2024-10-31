Child struck by Mississauga transit bus, life-threatening injuries

Police investigate after a young girl was struck by a transit bus in Mississauga.
Police investigate after a young girl was struck by a transit bus in Mississauga. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted October 31, 2024 4:25 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 5:35 pm.

A female child has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a Mississauga transit bus on Thursday, Peel Regional Police confirm.

Emergency crews were called to the Lisgar Drive and Beacham Street area for reports of a collision around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the girl, who is between the ages of 11 and 13, was attempting to cross the street when she was struck.

The bus driver remained on the scene.

Police have closed Lisgar Between Beacham and Dillingwood Drive.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

33m ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

1h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

2h ago

Toronto unveils robust preparations for Taylor Swift's arrival next month
Toronto unveils robust preparations for Taylor Swift's arrival next month

The City of Toronto outlined a robust plan of transit, traffic and security measures Thursday, warning residents to be patient and expect delays as huge crowds flock to the downtown core during Taylor...

1h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says
Boy, 17, killed by police was at home in Aurora at time of shooting, mother says

A mother claims that her 17-year-old son was at home when he was killed in what officials are describing as a shootout between the teen and several police officers. The province's police watchdog has...

33m ago

Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University
Ontario confirms it aims to remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor, Yonge and University

After weeks of speculation of which bike lanes the Ford government plans to remove, the province has updated the legislation to include an addendum that would remove sections of bike lanes on Bloor Street,...

1h ago

Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto
Mother charged after baby girl dies in 2-alarm house fire in Toronto

A 19-year-old mother has been charged with murder and arson after a four-month-old baby girl died in a two-alarm house fire last week. Fire crews were called to the residence at 29 Trethewey Dr. near...

2h ago

Toronto unveils robust preparations for Taylor Swift's arrival next month
Toronto unveils robust preparations for Taylor Swift's arrival next month

The City of Toronto outlined a robust plan of transit, traffic and security measures Thursday, warning residents to be patient and expect delays as huge crowds flock to the downtown core during Taylor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Warm but potential rain on Halloween
Warm but potential rain on Halloween

The record-breaking temperatures could continue tomorrow for Halloween but there is some rain in the forecast. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.

22h ago

2:33
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short
Police in Brampton cut home invasion short

Peel Police say one man has been arrested but are defending their decision not to pursue a suspect who got away following a home invasion. David Zura explains.

22h ago

3:25
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough
Missing autistic teenager found safe near Peterborough

Logan Tozer has been found safe after missing for two weeks. Melissa Nakhavoly has more from his relieved mother and why she says there wasn’t enough urgency from police to find him.

7h ago

0:29
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away
Toronto Zoo's beloved 52-year-old gorilla, Charles, has passed away

The 52-year-old gorilla was diagnosed with heart failure and placed on medication last week after staff noted that Charles was acting out of character.
2:42
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast
Warm, windy and rainy for Halloween forecast

While the forecast is calling for warm termperatures on Halloween, it will be accompanied by potential rain and high winds. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.
More Videos