Male suspect dies after interaction with York police, SIU notified

York police on the scene after a male suspect was killed during an interaction with police. CITYNEW/Daniel Berry

By Meredith Bond

Posted October 30, 2024 11:01 pm.

Last Updated October 30, 2024 11:37 pm.

A male suspect has died after an interaction with York police in Aurora Wednesday evening.

York police say they responded to reports of a break and enter in progress just before 8 p.m. in the area of St. John’s Side Road and Bayview Avenue

Police alleged they were immediately confronted by a male suspect when the first officers arrived on the scene.

There was an interaction with the suspect who is now dead.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified and says they are now investigating. Further details are expected in the morning.

The SIU is an independent civilian agency that probes incidents where people died, or were seriously injured.

This is a developing story

