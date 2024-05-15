Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces the purchase of the Quebec Bridge from Canadian National, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Quebec City. From left, MP Joel Lightbound, Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of public services and procurement, Trudeau, Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand and Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2024 10:21 am.

QUEBEC — The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters in Quebec City that Ottawa will spend $1 billion over the next 25 years to repair, repaint and maintain the bridge, extending the span’s life for “decades.”

The Quebec Bridge stretches 549 metres across the St. Lawrence River, connecting Quebec City with its south shore, and is the longest cantilever bridge in the world,

While Ottawa will own the bridge, the deal says CN and the Quebec government will retain responsibility and ownership of the rails and roadway on the span, which is crossed by 33,000 vehicles a day.

The bridge opened in 1917 and was designated a national historic site in 1995 because of its length and the fact it was the first major bridge in North America made of nickel and steel.

Its construction was plagued by tragedy, with a 1907 collapse killing 76 workers and a second accident in 1916 leading to the deaths of 13 people.

Top Stories

'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street
'Parking nightmare': Toronto residents in disbelief after meters show up on street

Ilda Martins lives on a small stretch of Roxton Road, off Dundas Street West, close to the bustling Ossington Avenue. "I love this neighbourhood. There's a lot to do, but with that comes big problems,"...

4h ago

Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death
Lifetime driving ban coming for impaired drivers who cause death

Driving impaired and causing someone's death will now cost you a lifetime driving ban under new measures to be introduced by the Ontario government. In an effort to crack down on impaired driving,...

updated

1m ago

Man critically injured in East York shooting
Man critically injured in East York shooting

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in East York, police said. Officers were called to the Cosburn Avenue and Cedarvale Avenue area near Stan Wadlow Park just after 3 a.m....

11m ago

Loaded gun fell from pants of auto theft suspect during Brampton arrest, police say
Loaded gun fell from pants of auto theft suspect during Brampton arrest, police say

A man sought in an auto theft investigation was found hiding in the back of a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun fell from his waistband when officers apprehended him, a York Regional Police release reveals. The...

18m ago

