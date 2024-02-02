‘Left high and dry:’ former ServiceOntario owner left shocked over closure after 23 years

A ServiceOntario owner who had their business of 23 years closed by the Ford government speaks to CityNews in a broadcast exclusive. Richard Southern with why she feels like she's been "thrown in the garbage".

By Richard Southern and Meredith Bond

Posted February 2, 2024 5:44 pm.

Last Updated February 2, 2024 5:48 pm.

The owner of the ServiceOntario location in Welland, one of 11 being shut down by the provincial government, said she has been left high and dry in the deal that will see the locations move to Staples and Walmart kiosks.

Claudia Savonia has run the ServiceOntario location for 23 years and worked at the same spot for 17 years prior. Just over two months ago, she tells CityNews the Ford government informed him in an online meeting that they would be terminating her contract.

“I’m now tearing everything down and just clearing out. I have no job. No pension, no unemployment,” explained Savonia. She had four full-time and one part-time employee that she had to pay severance too, but said she has not received a dime from the province.

She was shocked. “I had no words. I couldn’t even think of a question to ask them. I was in such shock and the coldness that I felt from them was just disheartening.”

CityNews learned earlier this week that the provincial government was giving Staples $1.75 million for retrofitting the kiosks as officials said the deal would save $900,000 over three years.

Savonia said she doesn’t know where the savings will come from as she was responsible for all the costs of her location.

“They have never paid one cent towards my rent. I have to pay the rent the hydro the gas, the phone, the employees. We personally constructed all this, probably cost me upwards of $40,000 of my own money,” said Savonia.

She calls the idea that Stapes, a U.S. based company, is receiving funds to retrofit the new ServiceOntario kiosk a “kick in the gut.”

The Doug Ford government has not responded to multiple requests to see the business case or share more information on where the savings will come from.

Premier Ford has said one of main reasons for the move was convenience as Staples Canada and Walmart will be offering evening and weekend hours. But Savonia said they were never asked to extend their hours.

She said owners of some of the other locations feel the same as her. “They’re in shock. They can’t understand what the government is thinking.”

“I felt like I’ve just been treated very poorly and as well as the other owners. We’ve all had conversations and it’s just like we’ve been thrown right in the garbage,” said Savonia.

All three opposition parties have urged Premier Ford to provide more transparency for the sole-sourced deal while the Green Party and Ontario Liberals have asked the Auditor General to do a value-for-money audit on the move.

In a letter addressed to the Premier on Thursday, Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie urged Ford to start answering questions about his government’s deal and “end the ServiceOntario cover-up.”

