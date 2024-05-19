Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions ‘inexcusable’

Security video appears to show Sean “Diddy” Combs physically assaulting singer Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Reporter Elizabeth Wagmeister has the disturbing video.

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 11:39 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 11:51 am.

Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted Sunday that he beat his ex-girlfriend in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions were “inexcusable.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the music mogul said in a video statement posted Sunday to Instagram and Facebook.

The video aired by CNN Friday shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking the R&B singer who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase in her direction.

Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, sued Combs in November over what she said was years of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. The suit was settled the next day, but spurred intense scrutiny of Combs, with several more lawsuits filed in the following months, along with a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation that led authorities to raid Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.

He denied the allegations in the lawsuits, but neither he nor his representatives had responded to the newly emerged video before Sunday.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” the video says. He adds, I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

