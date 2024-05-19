US troops will complete their withdrawal from Niger by mid-September, the Pentagon says

By The Associated Press

Posted May 19, 2024 12:40 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2024 12:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops ordered out of Niger by the West African country’s ruling junta will complete their withdrawal by the middle of September, the Pentagon and Nigerien defense officials said Sunday.

The timeline was the product of four days of talks between the countries’ defense officials in the capital city of Niamey, according to a joint statement.

Niger’s decision to kick out American forces dealt a blow to U.S. military operations in the Sahel, a vast region south of the Sahara desert where groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group operate.

The rupture in military cooperation followed last July’s ouster of the country’s democratically elected president by mutinous soldiers. A few months later, the ruling junta asked French forces to leave and turned to the Russian mercenary group Wagner for security assistance.

In October, Washington officially designated the military takeover as a coup, which triggered U.S. laws restricting the military support and aid that it can provide to Niger.

About 1,000 U.S. troops are still in Niger, mostly on an airbase near Agadez, some 920 kilometers (550 miles) away from the capital.

Until recently, Washington considered Niger a key partner and ally in a region swept by coups in recent years, investing millions of dollars in the Agadez base, which has been critical to U.S. counterterrorism operations in the Sahel. The United States also has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in training Niger’s military since it began operations there in 2013.

The Pentagon has said the U.S. will relocate most of the approximately 100 forces it has deployed in neighboring Chad for now. But talks are expected to resume next month about revising an agreement that allows U.S. troops to be based in Chad.

Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'
Diddy admits beating ex-girlfriend Cassie, calls his actions 'inexcusable'

Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted that he beat his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video of the attack, saying in a video apology he was “truly sorry” and his actions...

19m ago

3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake
3 dead, 5 injured in late-night boat crash on Kingston-area lake

Three people are dead and five others injured following a crash Saturday night involving two boats on a lake north of Kingston. Provincial police say the crash occurred just 9:30 p.m. in the Bucks Bay...

1h ago

Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24
Federal by-election called in Toronto-St. Paul's riding for June 24

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a byelection for the federal riding of Toronto-St. Paul's on June 24. The byelection is needed after former cabinet minister Carolyn Bennett announced last year...

2h ago

Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting
Man suffers serious injuries in east-end shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot outside an east-end home early Sunday morning. Investigators say two people got into an altercation outside a home on Cotton Avenue in the area of Danforth...

6h ago

