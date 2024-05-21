Innergex says battery energy storage facility in northern Chile begins operations

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. logo is shown in a handout. The company says its San Andrés battery energy storage facility in northern Chile has started operations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 21, 2024 10:06 am.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 10:12 am.

MONTREAL — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. says its San Andrés battery energy storage facility in northern Chile has started operations.

The company says it is located on the site of its existing San Andrés solar facility.

During the day, the battery storage facility stores surplus solar energy that is later used in the evening and early mornings.

Innergex says the San Andrés battery facility is expected to generate annual revenue in a range of $8.2 million to $10.9 million.

Operating, general and administrative expenses for the facility are expected to reach $500,000 in the first full year of operation.

Innergex has operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:INE)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

5m ago

Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut
Canada’s inflation rate falls to 2.7% in April, driving up odds of June rate cut

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.7 per cent in April amid a broad-based slowdown in price growth, boosting expectations of an interest rate cut next month. Statistics Canada said the...

1h ago

Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township
Homemade gun seized from Toronto teen in King Township

Ontario Provincial Police's Highway Enforcement Team seized a loaded homemade gun from a teenager in the Township of King on Sunday. The personally manufactured firearm, also known as a "ghost" firearm,...

45m ago

Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park
Altercation with fireworks leads to 2 people stabbed south of High Park

Toronto police officers say they were called to the Parkside Drive and Lake Shore Boulevard West area at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

5h ago

