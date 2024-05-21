Ministry of Labour issues no-board report, TTC workers able to strike in 17 days

TTC bus out of service
A TTC bus is shown 'out of service'. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 21, 2024 3:50 pm.

Last Updated May 21, 2024 3:58 pm.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has issued a no-board report to the union representing 12,000 TTC workers, moving them another step closer to a strike.

A legal strike can begin 17 days after a no-board report has been issued, making the union able to legally strike anytime as of June 7.

In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113 said they have been without a contract since April 1. “The union’s bargaining team is still at the negotiating table hoping to align on key issues related to job security and wages with TTC management,” read the release.

“This is the next legal step with respect to exercising our right to withdraw services. We have already started mobilizing our members to prepare for this, should we need to take strike action in June,” Marvin Alfred, President of ATU Local 113, stated in the release.

The union said its collective agreement expired on March 31, 2024 after the agreement was issued in 2021.

In April, the 12,000 workers who operate and maintain the TTC voted “overwhelmingly” in favour of a strike mandate.

At the time, the union said if no progress was made at the bargaining table, it has no choice but to proceed with strike action.

“Our members are clearly angry and upset about how they have been treated at work. We are proud of our work and know the value of our work. We have the right to protect our future and are ready to fight for job security,” a spokesperson for ATU Local 113 wrote in a statement in April.

If no agreement is reached, it will be the first time in 10 years that the union can exercise their right to strike after a 2023 court ruling restored TTC workers’ right to do so. The last time ATU Local 113 members went on strike was in 2008.

Councillor Jamaal Myers, who chairs the TTC board, said a strike would likely result in delays or cancellations for riders.

“I have been assured by the TTC that regular updates for customers, including up-to-date service alerts and route information, will be readily available,” Myers said in a statement.

“As a TTC rider myself, I understand personally how devastating these job actions will be for our customers and I apologize and empathize with the inconvenience and hardship this will inevitably cause.”

Myers has also said he is “encouraged” that the TTC and ATU Local 113 remain at the bargaining table to reach a deal and avoid job action measures.

“Teams from the TTC and ATU Local 113 have worked alongside a conciliator to assist in the labour negotiations however, both parties have yet to come to an agreement. As a result, earlier today, the Ministry of Labour issued a No Board Report,” said Myers in a statement on Tuesday.”

“I am confident that a fair deal can be reached, just as the TTC has done with IAMAW Lodge 235, CUPE Local 5089, and CUPE Local 2. As TTC Board Chair, I continue to receive regular updates on the negotiations.”

With files from Patricia D’Cunha, Meredith Bond and Lucas Casaletto, CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

18m ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

3h ago

Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work
Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man accused of pulling off a renovation scam that cost potential customers thousands of dollars in lost deposits. Investigators say between April...

50m ago

Top Stories

B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison
B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Robert Pickton, the convicted serial killer from British Columbia, was attacked by another inmate over the weekend and critically injured in Québec's maximum Port-Cartier Institution. A spokesperson...

updated

18m ago

'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach
'Character matters': Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as head coach

Craig Berube was introduced as the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Berube became the 32nd head coach in team history when he was hired on Friday. He replaced Sheldon Keefe, who was...

3h ago

Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette
Blue Jays fan hit in the face by baseball to get custom cards, ball signed by Bo Bichette

A woman who got hit in the face by a scorching foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette is about to receive 110 baseball cards with her picture on them and a signed ball from the Blue Jays shortstop.  Collectible...

3h ago

Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work
Peel police say contractor ran off with $37K in deposits without doing any work

Peel Regional Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man accused of pulling off a renovation scam that cost potential customers thousands of dollars in lost deposits. Investigators say between April...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

2:41
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks
Heavy police presence ahead of Toronto's Victoria Day fireworks

Toronto police are out in full force at Ashbridges Bay after chaos erupted over the long weekend in 2022. Michelle Mackey has the message from police and is speaking with revellers.

21h ago

2:41
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott
Independent grocers in Toronto see uptick in business during Loblaws boycott

Independent grocers and farmers say they’re seeing an increase in business as well as interest in locally sourced produce and products while the boycott of Loblaws and their associated brands continues in the month of May. Dilshad Burman reports.

1:17
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend
Warm conditions continue for rest of the long weekend

The stretch of warm weather continues in the GTA, with temperatures for Victoria Day forecasted to be in the mid to upper 20s. CityNews meteorologist Carl Lam has the details.
2:42
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters
Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection will challenge Liberal stronghold, say pollsters

Toronto-St. Paul's residents will head to the polls on the June 24. Michelle Mackey is speaking with political analysts on their predictions and why the Liberal stronghold will be challenged.

2:08
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash
Iran's president, foreign minister missing after helicopter crash

The fate of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian remains unknown after a helicopter carrying them reportedly crashed in the mountains near the Iran-Azerbaijan border. Karling Donoghue with more on the intense

More Videos