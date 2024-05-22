Man wanted in LCBO robbery flashed knife before fleeing: police

LCBO robbery suspect
The man is described as white and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an LA logo on the left breast, a silver chain necklace and a bright yellow Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap. He also wore black shorts and black shoes and was seen carrying a black or grey side bag. Photo: Halton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2024 11:12 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 11:46 am.

Police in Halton Region are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an LCBO and flashed a large knife at an employee before fleeing the store.

Authorities said the male suspect entered the LCBO at 830 Main Street East in Milton just before 9 p.m. on May 17.

It’s alleged the man took several bottles of alcohol. As he was being watched at a distance by an employee, he displayed a large knife before exiting the store and continuing on foot towards a Real Canadian Superstore in the area.

The LCBO employee was not physically injured.

The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie with an LA logo on the left breast, a silver chain necklace and a bright yellow Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap. He also wore black shorts and black shoes and was seen carrying a black or grey side bag.

His photo has been shared.

