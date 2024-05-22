S&P/TSX composite down as energy and base metal stocks fall, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and energy stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 84.18 points at 22,383.98.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.02 points at 39,828.97. The S&P 500 index was down 0.98 of a point at 5,320.43, while the Nasdaq composite was up 19.97 points at 16,852.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.15 cents US compared with 73.27 cents on Tuesday.

The July crude oil contract was down 32 cents at US$78.34 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up six cents at US$2.90 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$28.20 at US$2,397.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down 25 cents at US$4.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press