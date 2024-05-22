Crown drops charges against 4 accused in hate-motivated vandalism case at Indigo bookstore

Indigo
Protesters gather outside an Indigo store in Toronto, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The demonstration, organized by the group "Jews Say No to Genocide," gathered outside the bookstore chain owned by Heather Reisman, was partly in response to arrests made on November 10 after the store was vandalized with red paint and had posters plastered on its window, claiming the Jewish founder of the company is “funding genocide.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2024 12:24 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 12:31 pm.

Court documents indicate charges have been dropped against four of the 11 people who were arrested for allegedly defacing a Toronto Indigo bookstore.

On November 10, 2023, Toronto police charged members of the group with mischief, conspiracy and criminal harassment after a group allegedly splashed red paint and postered the downtown store in what police described as a “hate-motivated” crime.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said it conducted judicially authorized search warrants on residences and vehicles in Toronto that day as part of this investigation.

“The Toronto Police Service will persist in enforcing hate crime laws and laying charges when justified, ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” the statement read. “The Crown is proceeding with the remaining seven prosecutions.”

Indigo
Vandalism at the Toronto Indigo store at Bay and Bloor Streets. Photo courtesy: Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center.

Court documents show that the Crown dropped the charges against Ian Doty, 43, of Toronto; Clement Cheng, 26, of Toronto; Karl Gardner, 33, of Toronto; and Sarom Rho, 29, of Toronto.

“This decision should not be seen as a criticism of the police determination that there were reasonable grounds for the arrests of these four individuals,” the court document states. “However, the standard for proceeding with a prosecution is properly higher and more rigorous.”

Related:

At the time, the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC) called it “a vile antisemitic attack.”

Pro-Palestinian and progressive Jewish groups said the police response and characterization of the protest as hate-motivated was part of an effort to criminalize and silence Palestinian solidarity actions.

Indigo founder and chief executive Heather Reisman, who is Jewish, has long been a target of protests over a foundation she started with her husband that encourages people with no family ties in Israel to serve in the army.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said in March that the city has experienced disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in nature. At the time, Demkiw noted there had been 84 confirmed hate crimes, up 83 per cent over last year.

Most of them (56 per cent) have been antisemitic.

With files from The Canadian Press

