Man shot, critically injured in Toronto
Posted May 22, 2024 6:23 am.
Last Updated May 22, 2024 6:39 am.
A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.
One man was located at the back of a building with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police tell CityNews a suspect or suspects fled the area on foot.