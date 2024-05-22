Man shot, critically injured in Toronto

Toronto shooting
Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May, 22, for reports of a shooting. Photo: Jeff Ducharme/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 22, 2024 6:23 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 6:39 am.

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

One man was located at the back of a building with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CityNews a suspect or suspects fled the area on foot.

