Man shot, critically injured in Toronto

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after he was shot in Toronto’s St. James Town neighbourhood.

Officers were called to the Isabella Street and Sherbourne Street area just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.

One man was located at the back of a building with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell CityNews a suspect or suspects fled the area on foot.