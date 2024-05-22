U.S. existing home sales drop 1.9% in April, pushed lower by high rates and high prices

FILE - A housing development in Middlesex, Pa., is shown on March 29, 2024. The National Association of Realtors reports on existing home sales for April on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2024 10:07 am.

Last Updated May 22, 2024 10:12 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes sank last month, pushed down by high mortgage rates and rising prices.

Existing home sales fell 1.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.14 million from a revised 4.2 million in March, the National Association of Realtors reported Wednesday. The median price of previously occupied homes rose 5.7% to $407,600 — the tenth straight increase and a record for April.

Lawrence Yun, the association’s chief economist, called the sales drop “a little frustrating.” Economists had expected sales to come in at 4.2 million.

The rate on the benchmark 30-year, fixed-rate loan has risen five of the last six weeks and stands at 7.02%, up from 6.39% a year ago. Would-be homebuyers are also deterred by the high prices, caused partly by a tight inventory of available homes.

The supply of homes rose 9% from March to 1.2 million, but remains low: It was running at 1.7 million before the pandemic.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

