Long-term mortgage rates ease for third straight week, dipping to just below 7%

A "For Sale" sign is displayed in front of a home in Skokie, Ill., Sunday, April 14, 2024. On Thursday, Mat 23, 2024, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

By Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 12:09 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 12:12 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average rate on a 30-year mortgage dipped this week to just below 7% for the first time since mid April, a modest boost for home shoppers navigating a housing market dampened by rising prices and relatively few available properties.

The rate fell to 6.94% from 7.02% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.57%.

This is the third straight weekly decline in the average rate. The recent pullbacks follow a five-week string of increases that pushed the average rate to its highest level since November 30. Higher mortgage rates can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers, limiting homebuyers’ purchasing options.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners refinancing their home loans, also declined this week, trimming the average rate to 6.24% from 6.28% last week. A year ago, it averaged 5.97%, Freddie Mac said.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy and the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing home loans.

Treasury yields have largely been easing since Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said earlier this month that the central bank remains closer to cutting its main interest rate than hiking it.

Still, the Fed has maintained it doesn’t plan to cut interest rates until it has greater confidence that price increases are slowing sustainably to its 2% target.

Until then, mortgage rates are unlikely to ease significantly, economists say.

After climbing to a 23-year high of 7.79% in October, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage stayed below 7% this year until last month. Even with the recent declines, the rate remains well above where it was just two years ago at 5.25%.

Last month’s rise in rates were an unwelcome development for prospective homebuyers in the midst of what’s traditionally the busiest time of the year for home sales. On average, more than one-third of all homes sold in a given year are purchased between March and June.

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in March and April as home shoppers contended with rising mortgage rates and prices.

This month’s pullback in mortgage rates has spurred a pickup in home loan applications, which rose last week by 1.9% from a week earlier, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

“May has been a better month for the mortgage market, with the last three weeks showing declining mortgage rates and increasing applications,” said MBA CEO Bob Broeksmit. “Rates below 7% are good news for prospective buyers, and MBA expects them to continue to inch lower this summer.”

Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

1h ago

'Close-knit family': Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
'Close-knit family': Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas...

0m ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

3h ago

2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud
2 charged, 1 at large in $250K bank fraud

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects and are seeking a third after an investigation into a bank fraud scheme that resulted in losses exceeding $250,000. Investigators say between February...

34m ago

