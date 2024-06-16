1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police are looking for a suspect described as a white male, wearing a grey or blue hoodie. He fled the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing and road closures and delays are expected in the area.