1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

Toronto Police at a stabbing scene on Dundas and Edna
Police on scene at Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue where a man was stabbed on June 16, 2024. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 16, 2024 7:46 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 7:47 am.

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a stab wound. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries

Police are looking for a suspect described as a white male, wearing a grey or blue hoodie. He fled the area on foot.

The investigation is ongoing and road closures and delays are expected in the area.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

10h ago

9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide
9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide

Nine people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck in the head and was in critical condition, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to...

8h ago

16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting
16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

10h ago

Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police
Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police

Police say they've arrested a Brampton woman for impaired driving for the third time in the last 15 months. Peel police say a single vehicle crashed into a Mississauga home back on May 30. While there...

15h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

10h ago

9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide
9 injured, including 2 children, in Detroit area splash pad shooting; suspect dies by suicide

Nine people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy who was struck in the head and was in critical condition, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to...

8h ago

16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting
16-year-old killed in daytime east-end shooting

Toronto police officers say the shooting happened just before 1:50 p.m. on Saturday near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

10h ago

Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police
Brampton woman arrested for drunk driving, 3rd time in last 15 months: police

Police say they've arrested a Brampton woman for impaired driving for the third time in the last 15 months. Peel police say a single vehicle crashed into a Mississauga home back on May 30. While there...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough
Teen boy killed in daytime shooting in Scarborough

Police said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds at a local hospital, was taken to another hospital where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit.

8h ago

2:35
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations
Ontario paid nearly $1 million for Science Centre consultations

The Ford Government is under fire once again, not only for its plans to revamp Ontario Place, but now also for the money being spent to justify it. Melissa Nakhavoly with the nearly $1 million paid in contracts to support the move
2:54
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich
Iconic bomber makes return flight to former home of Goderich

Exactly six decades after it first arrived, hundreds gathered for a heartfelt homecoming at the town's airport to watch it return. David Zura explains how it was made possible and for how long it will stay in the town.

2:33
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA
Drastic drop in condo sales amid record listings in GTA

The number of condo units for sale in the GTA have hit record highs but buyers are not biting. Shauna Hunt with a look at why the market appears to be flatlining

3:26
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location
The Real McCoy continues its legacy in Scarborough in a new location

The Real McCoy is a Scarborough institution. As part of the Citytv original documentary Veracity: The Melting Pot, Nick Westoll explains the special place this restaurant has for thousands not only in the east end, but all across Toronto.
More Videos