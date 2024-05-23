Police seek suspect in downtown shooting that left victim in critical condition

Toronto police have released images of a suspect they are trying to locate in connection to a shooting on Wednesday that critically injured a 30-year-old man.

Officers were called to the Sherbourne and Isabella streets area at around 12:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Once on scene they located a man with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to hospital, where he remains, with life-threatening injuries.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Adrian Gordon, 24, of Toronto.

Gordon is wanted for aggravated assault, discharge firearm with intent to wound, and two other weapons charges.

He’s described as five foot six, 130 pounds with a thin build and short black hair. Police say he’s clean shaven and has brown eyes.

Shooting suspect Adrian Gordon, 24. Toronto Police