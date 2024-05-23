To cook like a championship pitmaster, try this recipe for smoky chicken wings

This image shows a recipe for chicken wings made by Michelle and Brandon O'Guin in Lakeland, Tenn., on May 10, 2024. The couple have a catering company and regularly compete in multiple contests, as well as serve as certified judges. (Michelle O’Guin via AP)

By Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 8:57 am.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — The teams that compete at the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest every year in Memphis often have years of experience under their belts before they can earn a trophy as world-class pitmasters.

But you don’t need any fancy equipment to cook like one at home. All you need is some advice from two experts who have spent years as judges for the so-called “Super Bowl of Swine.”

Michelle and Brandon O’Guin of Lakeland, Tennessee, met at the annual cooking contest more than a decade ago. They now have a catering company and regularly compete in multiple contests, as well as serve as certified judges.

“We like to call ourselves culinary athletes,” said Michelle O’Guin.

While the Memphis competition is all about the hog, the O’Guins specialize in chicken wings, which make for an easy intro for backyard grillers looking to experiment with smoking.

The key to smoking is low and slow, where the wings are on the colder side of the grill, not directly over the hot coals. This is commonly called a two-zone method. The O’Guins advise going easy on the wood chips or chunks because too much smoke can overwhelm the flavors of the marinade. They prefer pecan wood chips because the nuttiness goes well with the adobo chiles.

“We love doing wings, and Michelle being from Southern California, that Mexican flavor is a real big inspiration,” said Brandon O’Guin.

The final step is a high, hot sear at the end to crisp up the chicken wing.

“The thing about these wings is with them being marinated, you have to have that heat on the end because all that moisture that’s on the skin, it takes a while for them to dry out,” explained Brandon O’Guin.

They shared this recipe with The AP:

SMOKY AL PASTOR CHICKEN WINGS

Tender chicken wings marinated in a sweet and spicy pineapple adobo sauce, then smoked and tossed in a flavorful glaze. Makes about 4 servings.

Ingredients:

15 whole chicken wings

2 cups fresh pineapple, diced

2 whole chiles in adobo

2 tablespoons adobo sauce

3/4 cup orange juice

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon granulated onion

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2/3 cup agave syrup

DIRECTIONS:

Make the marinade: Blend pineapple, chiles, adobo sauce, orange juice, garlic, spices, olive oil, and vinegar in a blender. Reserve 3/4 cup of marinade for the glaze, and marinate wings for 1 hour.

Smoke wings at 275 degrees for 1 1/2 hours on a grill over indirect heat, then crisp at 325 degrees F for 30 minutes over direct heat. If needed, add a few more charcoal briquets to the hot coals to increase the heat.

For the AP Pastor glaze, mix reserved marinade with the agave syrup. Toss the smoked wings in the glaze.

Kristin M. Hall, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

1h ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

10m ago

'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize
'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize

A man from Etobicoke shared the details of his recent $2 million win through Ontario 49, revealing that he was so thrilled with the news that he woke up his wife as she slept. The Ontario Lottery and...

53m ago

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario
'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside...

3h ago

Top Stories

Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026
Toronto awarded WNBA's 1st franchise outside U.S., expansion team to begin play in 2026

Toronto has been awarded the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, with the expansion team set to begin play in 2026. The team will be owned by Larry Tanenbaum-led Kilmer Sports Ventures....

1h ago

Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot
Man dead, 1 other critically injured in late-night shooting in Mississauga school parking lot

One man has died, and a second man is fighting for his life in hospital after the pair were shot in the parking lot of a nearby school in Mississauga. Peel Regional Police were called to the Montevideo...

updated

10m ago

'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize
'Pleasantly surprised': Etobicoke man woke up wife to reveal $2M lottery prize

A man from Etobicoke shared the details of his recent $2 million win through Ontario 49, revealing that he was so thrilled with the news that he woke up his wife as she slept. The Ontario Lottery and...

53m ago

'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario
'Mommy will help me': Navigating the web of supports for kids with autism in Ontario

Alexis Wilson suddenly awoke one night three years ago to her four-year-old son Emmett in her room, screaming, scratching his face and hitting his head against the wall. He did not speak much aside...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:19
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview
Blue Jays' pitcher Kikuchi gives hilarious interview

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Blue Jays' Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi about his special day in the ballpark and he takes some funny jabs at his teammates.

12h ago

2:20
Summer-like end to the week
Summer-like end to the week

The humidity of the last few days will lift and sunny, warm temperatures will dominate the forecast for the next several days.

15h ago

2:52
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians
Business Report: Grocery inflation still big issue for Canadians

The majority of Canadians are having trouble believing grocery inflation is slowing. Plus, one company is cashing in on artificial intelligence, and a new Barbie doll is honouring a Canadian sports legend. Fil Martino reports.

15h ago

2:47
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport
'The system needs an overhaul': Toronto couple frustrated trying to renew daughter’s passport

While the original passport listed their daughter's country of birth as South Africa, the records of the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system didn’t match when they went to renew it.

18h ago

0:30
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country
More than 1,500 stolen vehicles from Canada found outside the country

Interpol’s database, which collects information from 137 countries, indicates that so far this year Canada ranks among the world’s top 10 countries for stolen vehicles.

20h ago

More Videos