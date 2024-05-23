Université du Québec à Montréal seeking injunction against pro-Palestinian encampment

University of Quebec at Montreal has filed an injunction request against pro-Palestinian protesters that set up an encampment on its campus a little over a week ago. Activists are seen in a new pro-Palestinian protest encampment set up on the UQAM grounds, in Montreal, Monday, May 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2024 12:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Université du Québec à Montréal has filed for an injunction against pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment on its downtown campus a little over a week ago.

UQAM is asking the Quebec Superior Court to prohibit protesters from setting up tents and other material within three metres of campus buildings.

It also wants protesters stop allegedly obstructing access to its campus, damaging surveillance cameras, engaging in vandalism and destroying university property.

UQAM says protesters are posing a safety risk by blocking an emergency exit, being in possession of gasoline canisters and iron bars, and potentially “overloading” the university’s electrical network with unauthorized extension cords.

Since the encampment started on May 12, protesters have demanded that the university cut ties with Israeli institutions and disclose its links to Israel, and that the Quebec government cancel plans for a diplomatic office in the country.

The university’s court application says the inner courtyard of its science centre is being occupied by about 40 tents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

