3 charged in connection with illegal activity at Pickering casino

Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge
Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted May 24, 2024 2:13 pm.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) has charged three people in connection with illegal activity at a casino in Pickering.

On May 4, members of the IEB, which is attached to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), launched an investigation into allegations of a table games dealer that had been colluding with patrons at the casino.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged.

Amadeo Rojas, 60, of Scarborough, has been charged with two counts each of criminal breach of trust, cheat at play and fraud over $5,000.

Noel Sarsonas, 66, of Scarborough, and Jeffery Pardinis, 33, of Pickering, have each been charged with cheat at play and fraud over $5,000.

All three have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.

