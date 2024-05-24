Sherpa guide Kami Rita who climbed Everest 30 times vows to return to the mountain next year

Renowned Sherpa mountain guide Kami Rita returning from Mount Everest after his record 30th successful ascent, arrives at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

By Binaj Gurubacharya, The Associated Press

Posted May 24, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated May 24, 2024 7:26 am.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Renowned Sherpa mountain guide Kami Rita was back from Mount Everest on Friday after his record 30th ascent of the world’s highest peak, vowing to return to the mountain again next year,

The 54-year-old guide had scaled the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak earlier this week, his second time this month, breaking his own record for the most successful climb of the peak.

“I will continue climbing and will be back again next year and for at least one or two more years,” Kami Rita told reporters on arrival at the airport in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital.

He said after retiring from guiding he would continue working on the mountain, but as a team leader or manager at the base camp.

He first climbed the peak on May 12 and again on Wednesday. He also climbed Mount Everest twice last year, setting the record for most climbs of the world’s highest mountain on the first and extending it less than a week later.

His closest competitor for the most climbs of Mount Everest is fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, who has 27 successful ascents of the mountain.

Kami Rita first climbed Everest in 1994 and has been making the trip nearly every year since. He is one of many Sherpa guides whose expertise and skills are vital to the safety and success each year of foreign climbers aspiring to stand on top of the mountain.

His father was among the first Sherpa mountain guides. In addition to his Everest climbs, Kami Rita has scaled several other peaks that are among the world’s highest, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu and Lhotse.

Officials said more than 500 climbers have already scaled Mount Everest from the Nepali side of the peak in the south this climbing season, which ends in a few days. Most climbing of Everest and nearby Himalayan peaks is done in April and May, when weather conditions are most favorable.

Everest was first climbed in 1953 by New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepali Sherpa Tenzing Norgay.

Binaj Gurubacharya, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say
Exclusive: Beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say

Beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails are coming to Ontario corner stores this fall, sources say, with The Beer Store being paid public funds. Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference at 10:30...

2m ago

'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date
'We remain far apart': Union representing TTC workers announces strike date

The union that represents TTC workers has announced a strike date of June 7 after Ontario's top court upheld the right of Toronto Transit Commission workers to strike earlier Thursday. In a release,...

11h ago

University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing
University of Toronto president offers agreement to students conditional on encampment clearing

University of Toronto president Meric Gertler has offered student representatives an agreement regarding their demands on divestment and disclosure of investments but rejected...

2h ago

Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize
Single father from Toronto wins $70M OLG lottery prize

A single father from Toronto who won the OLG Lotto Max $70 million draw says he plans on celebrating the life-changing amount of money by treating his large Greek family. The OLG announced Gregory Chialtas,...

19h ago

