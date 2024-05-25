4 hurt, 1 arrested after clashes between Iranian government supporters and opponents in London

By The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 5:06 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 5:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — British police say four people were hurt and one was arrested when supporters of Iran’s authorities clashed with anti-government protesters at a London event marking the death of President Ebrahim Raisi.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called Friday evening to “reports of disorder” at a venue in the west London area of Wembley, where an event was being held to mark Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash. Protesters had gathered outside the venue and clashes broke out, police said.

The force said one person was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder. Four people were treated by paramedics for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police ordered those gathered to disperse and said Saturday that detectives would examine social media footage and other evidence to see whether more offenses had been committed.

Raisi, a pillar of Iran’s hard-line Islamic regime, died alongside the country’s foreign minister and six others in a crash in the country’s mountainous northwest on Sunday. He was interred Thursday at Iran’s holiest Shiite shrine.

Some Iranian expatriates have welcomed Raisi’s death. London is home to a large Iranian community, most of whom left in the years since the country’s Islamic revolution in 1979.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

6h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

6h ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

6h ago

Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school
Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school

A major subway project threatens to force hundreds of students to take a longer walk to school next year. Pape Avenue Junior Public School in Riverdale is right in line with the construction of the...

11h ago

Top Stories

Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns
Toronto woman's viral video shedding light on air travel accessibility concerns

A Toronto woman who was carried off of a plane down a steep flight of stairs in a broken aisle chair is sharing her story in hopes air travellers with accessibility needs never have to live through the...

6h ago

1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW
1 man dead, 3 injured after flying wheel strikes bus on Toronto-bound QEW

One man is dead and three others are injured after a bus was struck by a loose wheel on the Queen Elizabeth Way in St. Catharines. Provincial police say just after 3:30 p.m. Friday a wheel from a passenger...

6h ago

Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday
Protesters at U of T encampment ordered to leave by 8 a.m. Monday

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus were given trespassing notices on Friday and have been ordered to vacate the area by Monday morning at 8 a.m. The...

6h ago

Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school
Ontario Line construction could force 300-plus kids to relocate from Riverdale school

A major subway project threatens to force hundreds of students to take a longer walk to school next year. Pape Avenue Junior Public School in Riverdale is right in line with the construction of the...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:25
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment
University of Toronto delivers trespass notice to pro-Palestinian encampment

Pro-Palestinian protestors who have set up an encampment on the University of Toronto campus have been issued trespassing notices. As Jazan Grewal reports, demonstrators are not planning to leave despite a deadline to clear the occupation.

6h ago

3:34
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores
Ford government to spend millions to fast-track booze in corner stores

The Ford government will spend $225 million to fast-track its plan to get beer, wine & ready-made cocktails into corner stores. As Tina Yazdani reports, it marks a major change to the alcohol market in Ontario.

12h ago

3:39
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'
Pro-Palestinian protesters call offer from U of T 'a farce'

Pro-Palestinian protesters are calling out U of T's latest offer. As Shauna Hunt reports, negotiations to end the three-week long encampment have come to a grinding halt.

15h ago

2:10
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources
Beer, wine and spirits coming to Ontario convenience stores: sources

CityNews has learned that Premier Doug Ford will announce that he's dramatically accelerating his push to liberalize alcohol sales in Ontario at a press conference on Friday morning.

21h ago

2:20
University of Toronto gives pro-Palestinian demonstrators 24 hours to consider latest offer to end encampment
University of Toronto gives pro-Palestinian demonstrators 24 hours to consider latest offer to end encampment

A deadline looms for pro-Palestinian demonstrators at the University of Toronto. As Jazan Grewal reports, the university has given students 24 hours to accept latest offer to put an end to encampment.
More Videos