Strong earthquake hits Vanuatu but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

By Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Posted May 25, 2024 8:06 pm.

Last Updated May 25, 2024 10:30 pm.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake struck the South Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu on Sunday, but there were no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage.

The quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 magnitude when it hit at 9:23 a.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was 83 kilometers (52 miles) northwest of the capital, Port Vila, at a depth of 29 kilometers (18 miles).

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami.

Vanessa Apuary, a Port Vila hotel worker, said the quake’s impact “wasn’t that big” considering its magnitude, which she understood to be 6.4.

“It was heavy and slow, but didn’t do any damage at all in Port Vila,” Apuary told The Associated Press.

Vanuatu sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake a year ago caused a small tsunami to wash ashore at Vanuatu but no damage was reported.

Rod Mcguirk, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Mixed reaction for new 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches
Mixed reaction for new 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches

Imagine the western portion of Toronto's waterfront as a place to live. A Toronto-based planner has come up with a creative solution to develop land between Humber Bay Shores and the Exhibition grounds....

2h ago

Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada
Struggling to make ends meet, Ukrainian family that escaped war reconsidering choice of coming to Canada

A Ukrainian family that came to Canada to escape the war is having second thoughts about their new home because of the economic situation. The Sadovnyks are reconsidering life in Quebec, just outside...

5h ago

Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing growing dermatologist shortage

Ontario appears to be dealing with an ongoing shortage of dermatologists. Dr. Renita Ahluwalia is the lead dermatologist at the Canadian Dermatology Centre in North York. She sympathizes with patients...

4h ago

Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York
Gunfire evidence found at all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York

Toronto police say it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act. Police were called to the school...

1h ago

