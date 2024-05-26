Brown University president’s commencement speech briefly interrupted by protesters

By The Associated Press

Posted May 26, 2024 4:30 pm.

Last Updated May 26, 2024 4:42 pm.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Protesters briefly disrupted an outdoor commencement address given by Brown University’s president on Sunday.

Shortly after Christina Paxson began, her speech was interrupted for several minutes by shouting as she told the graduates, “I would really like to give you your degrees.” She eventually resumed with some people continuing to shout.

A group called Brown Alumni for Palestine said in a news release Sunday that it led the disruption at the ceremony, where Paxson and the Brown Corporation were conferring diplomas to the graduating class.

Brown Alumni for Palestine said the group represents over 2,000 alumni who have pledged to withhold donations to the university until the corporation divests from companies contributing to or profiting from the conflict in Gaza.

Another group, the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel, said it also organized a protest outside the ceremony. It said it had a plane fly a banner supporting Israel and the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Anti-war demonstrations ceased earlier this month at a small number of universities, including Brown, after school leaders struck deals with pro-Palestinian protesters, fending off possible disruptions of final exams and graduation ceremonies.

The agreements at schools including Brown, Northwestern and Rutgers stand out amid the chaotic scenes and campus arrests nationwide since April 17. Tent encampments and building takeovers have disrupted classes at some schools, including Columbia in New York City and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Deals included commitments by universities to review their investments in Israel or hear calls to stop doing business with the longtime U.S. ally. Many protester demands have zeroed in on links to the Israeli military as the war grinds on in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protesters agreed to dismantle an encampment at Brown. School officials said students could present arguments for divesting Brown’s endowment from companies linked to the war in Gaza.

In addition, Paxson said she will ask an advisory committee to make a recommendation on divestment by Sept. 30, which will be put before the school’s governing corporation for a vote in October.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting
Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks planned to present a counter-offer to school administrators on Sunday, hours before a deadline university officials...

18m ago

Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrike kills 22 in Gaza's Rafah as displaced people are hit
Palestinian medics say Israeli airstrike kills 22 in Gaza's Rafah as displaced people are hit

Palestinian medics said an Israeli airstrike killed at least 22 people Sunday when it hit tents for displaced people in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, and “numerous” others were trapped in the debris. The...

updated

27m ago

Woman seriously injured in stabbing at Fairview Mall
Woman seriously injured in stabbing at Fairview Mall

A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing at Fairview Mall on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the mall in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Don Mills Road just before 12:30 p.m. A woman...

47m ago

'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario MPP to make history at Queen's Park
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario MPP to make history at Queen's Park

Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried...

50m ago

