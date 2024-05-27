7 Pakistani soldiers, 23 militant killed in separate shootouts during raids along the Afghan border

By The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 8:07 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 8:27 am.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s security forces were conducting several raids in the country’s volatile northwest, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban, when shootouts ensued leaving seven soldiers and 23 militants dead, the army said Monday.

The first exchange of fire occurred overnight on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing six militants and two army officers who “embraced martyrdom,” according to a statement by Pakistan’s military.

A second shootout happened during another security operation on Monday in the district of Tank, leaving 10 militants dead, the statement said, adding that five soldiers and seven militants were also killed during a separate fire exchange in the district of Khyber.

The military provided no further details, but previous operations in the area targeted members of the Pakistani Taliban who have started regrouping in the northwestern region in recent years.

The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are a separate group but allies of the Afghan Taliban, which seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as the U.S. and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout.

Many TTP leaders and fighters have found sanctuary in Afghanistan since then.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

9h ago

Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails

Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information...

3h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

15h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

13h ago

