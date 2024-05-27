CAE Inc. posts $484.3 million loss, says risk profile more balanced after changes

The CAE logo is seen in front of the aerospace company’s plant in Montreal, Thursday, July 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 4:59 pm.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 5:12 pm.

MONTREAL — CAE Inc. says it lost $484.3 million in its fourth quarter, compared with profits of $101.9 million a year earlier.

The Montreal-based flight simulator maker says revenues for the quarter ended March 31 were $1.1 billion, down from $1.2 billion during the same quarter last year.

Its loss per share was $1.58, compared with earnings per share of 29 cents a year earlier.

Last week, the company said it was expecting a loss of this magnitude due to a $568-million “goodwill impairment” for its beleaguered defence business.

The company said it is making some changes, including a few moves in its upper ranks and operational changes.

On Monday, president and CEO Marc Parent said the company took the “necessary steps” toward improving CAE’s margins in defence, and now has a “more balanced risk profile.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE)

The Canadian Press

