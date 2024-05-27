Poland rolls out plans for fortifications on its border with Russia and Belarus

By The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 3:20 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 3:42 am.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Defense officials in NATO member Poland were Monday presenting plans Monday for fortifications and strengthening of its eastern border with Russia and Moscow ally Belarus.

The government says that Poland, which supports Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s aggression, is being targeted by hostile actions from Russia and Belarus. They include cyberattacks, attempted arson and migrants being pushed illegally across the border, which officials describe as intended to destabilize the European Union, of which Poland is a member.

The government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk has planned a range of security measures including in cyberspace, as well as some $2.5 billion investment into eastern border security, known as Shield-East. Ha said last week that work on the shield has begun.

Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz and the armed forces Chief of Staff, Gen. Wiesław Kukuła are presenting the details of the border protection enhancement, including modern blockades, fortifications and surveillance that seek to deter any potential aggressor.

The Defense Ministry says the system will be an element of regional defense infrastructure built jointly with the Baltic states — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — that are also on NATO’s eastern flank.

Shield-East will “significantly strengthen the nation’s resilience to military threats from the east, it will limit the mobility of the adversary’s troops while offering a greater freedom of action and survival to our own troops and to civilians,” the ministry said.

Poland’s previous right-wing government built a $400 million wall on the border with Belarus to halt a massive inflow of migrants that began to be pushed from that direction in 2021. The current pro-EU government says it needs to be strengthened.

The three Baltic states were once part of the Soviet Union, while Poland was a satellite state of the USSR before the 1990s. Moscow still regards the area as within its sphere of interests.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

5h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

10h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

8h ago

Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport
Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport

Toronto police are investigating after a body was recovered from the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a body in the water near the...

7h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

5h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

10h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

8h ago

Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport
Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport

Toronto police are investigating after a body was recovered from the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a body in the water near the...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

7h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

2:21
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage

An ongoing struggle to access dermatologists in Ontario. Afua Baah has the details on how skincare specialists are coping with the overflow of patients in the province.
More Videos