World Health Assembly hopes to reinforce pandemic preparedness after bold treaty project stalls

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), observes the assembly, during the opening of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA77) at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, May 27, 2024. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

By Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press

Posted May 27, 2024 4:03 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2024 4:13 am.

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization begins its annual meeting on Monday with government ministers and other top envoys hoping to reinforce global preparedness for the next pandemic in the devastating wake of COVID-19.

But the most ambitious project, to adopt a pandemic “treaty,” has been shelved for now after 2 1/2 years of work failed to produce a draft that countries could unite behind by Friday, as originally hoped.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insists it’s not a “failure” and the World Health Assembly this week can still plot the way forward.

When diplomats, health officials and activists were still attempting to produce a draft treaty, he predicted the assembly could be one of the most significant in WHO’s 76-year history. Not anymore.

WHO officials and others have been eager to build on the momentum of concern from the coronavirus pandemic, with the risk that the more it fades into history, the less the public — and policymakers — will be interested in preparing for a future pandemic.

The basic premise is that pathogens that have no regard for national borders require a united response from all countries. But decision-makers have struggled to balance national interest with the call from WHO officials to think more broadly in the interest of humanity and equity.

So health ministers will now have to take up the work and try to overcome deep-set differences, including how the world can share information on emerging pathogens and scarce resources like vaccines and masks when demand skyrockets.

The gathering of the U.N. health agency’s 194 member states opens Monday with speeches from Tedros and video comments by high-profile participants including International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Envoys will discuss global health concerns including the fallout from wars in places like the Middle East, Sudan and Ukraine.

Instead of a pandemic treaty, the best shot now for bulking up the international health architecture to fight such cross-border outbreaks is through amendments to the nearly two-decades-old International Health Regulations, which countries have “in principle” agreed to, Tedros said last week.

Those regulations focus on helping countries detect and respond to health emergencies.

For example, envoys to the assembly could establish the concept of a “pandemic emergency” to build on and refine the cumbersome category of Public Health Emergency of International Concern, which is currently WHO’s highest level of alert for dangerous epidemics.

Such a term could help inform the public at a time when, as with COVID-19, confusion and uncertainty are widespread.

Jamey Keaten, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

6h ago

Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails

Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information...

22m ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

12h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

10h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

6h ago

Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails
Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails

Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt. NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information...

22m ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

12h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

2:21
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage

An ongoing struggle to access dermatologists in Ontario. Afua Baah has the details on how skincare specialists are coping with the overflow of patients in the province.
More Videos