3 injured in crash involving TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market

Three people were injured after a car and streetcar collided on King Street West at Frederick Street
Three people were injured after a car and streetcar collided on King Street West at Frederick Street on June 1, 2024. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By John Marchesan

Posted June 1, 2024 10:27 am.

Last Updated June 1, 2024 10:58 am.

Three people were injured following a crash that derailed a TTC streetcar near St. Lawrence Market on Saturday morning.

Police say the vehicle and streetcar collided just after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of King Street East and Frederick Street.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries while two passengers aboard the streetcar were also transported to hospital, one with serious injuries and the second with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the intersection and sidewalks in the area are expected to be closed for several hours as a number of wires are on the ground and a hydro pole with three transformers was damaged in the crash.

